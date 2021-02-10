Kansas City Chiefs place Britt Reid on leave after crash that seriously injured child

Kansas City linebackers coach Britt Reid is on administrative leave after a multi-vehicle crash last week that seriously injured a 5-year-old, the team said Tuesday.

He is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Britt Reid Mark Brown / Getty Images file

A pickup struck two vehicles — one that had run out of gas and the other that had pulled up to assist — on a freeway entrance ramp just after 9 Thursday night near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive, police have said.

A 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition, police Capt. David Jackson said Tuesday.

Police have not publicly named Britt Reid, 35, as the driver of the truck, and he has not been arrested or charged with any crime. Police previously said in a statement that impairment is under investigation in the crash that happened days before the team traveled to the Super Bowl in Florida. Britt Reid was not expected to make the trip for the game.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested," the Chiefs said in a statement.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family," the team said. "We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

The 5-year-old was one of two children in the backseat of a stopped vehicle. The other child, 4, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police on Tuesday declined to discuss specifics, citing an ongoing investigation. Investigations can take weeks, Jackson said.