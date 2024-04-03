Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice apologizes for role in Dallas car crash, says he's cooperating with authorities

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Wednesday apologized to those affected by a high-speed crash over the weekend in Dallas and said he takes "full responsibility for my part in this matter."

Rice posted the apology on Instagram, marking his first public comments on the incident.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” the post said. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

The crash involved two luxury sport cars and its occupants walked away from the scene, authorities said.

Rice’s attorney, Royce West, said in a statement this week his client “will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Officers were called to North Central Expressway in Dallas at 6:25 p.m. Saturday after two speeding drivers lost control and crashed, “causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

Police told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday that the drivers were in a Corvette and a Lamborghini and that the Lamborghini veered onto the shoulder and hit the expressway’s median wall.

The newspaper reported that one of the cars is leased or registered to Rice and that a Dallas police call sheet seen by the newspaper lists Rice as the person who authorities believe was behind the wheel of the Corvette.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” police told the news outlet.

Two people were treated at the scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Rice was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and was part of the team’s Super Bowl win in February. He grew up in the Dallas area.