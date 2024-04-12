Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice turns himself in to police in connection with Dallas crash

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, a newly minted Super Bowl champion, turned himself in to police Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued in connection to his role in a high-speed crash in Dallas last month.

Rice, 23, turned himself over to Glenn Heights police, the department confirmed, and was taken to the DeSoto Regional Jail. Both cities are south of Dallas.

It was not immediately clear whether he was still being held in the jail.

Dallas police announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Rice, accusing him of aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision.

Rice was among a group that was driving a Corvette and a Lamborghini at high speeds March 30 on North Central Expressway in Dallas. Police said the drivers lost control, and the Lamborghini hit a median wall, "causing a chain reaction collision."

The occupants of both cars fled without checking on the people in four other vehicles that became involved in the crash, police said.

Texas state Sen. Royce West, an attorney for Rice, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening. He told reporters last week that Rice was driving the Lamborghini involved in the crash and reiterated that the rising NFL star was cooperating with authorities.

Rice apologized on Instagram for his role in the incident, telling fans that he was speaking with police investigators.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice wrote last week. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Police said Wednesday that investigators had determined Rice and another driver, Theodore Knox, 21, were speeding in their respective vehicles. An arrest warrant was also issued for Knox with the same charges as Rice.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement following the announcement of the arrest warrants that the investigation is ongoing and has no timeline.

"This case was conducted as all cases are conducted, thorough and fair, as that is what all victims deserve, and what our city demands,” Garcia said. “An investigation has no timeline. We will not be pressured, we will do what is right.”

Rice is a Dallas native who was drafted as a second-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs last year. The 23-year-old was part of the team's most recent Super Bowl win in February.

A spokesperson for the NFL told NBC News on Wednesday that the league continues to "monitor all developments" in Rice's case.

Chiefs' President Mark Donovan previously told Kansas City radio station KCMO that the team will react accordingly to the facts as the case develops.

"In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts, and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point," Donovan said. "The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas. And fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, and we should be grateful for that."