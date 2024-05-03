2024 Kentucky Derby guide: Date, location, time, TV channels, betting favorites and more

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Will we see another epic finish like the one in 2022, when Rich Strike took the crown at 80-1 odds? He was the second-biggest underdog in history to win aside from Donerail (91-1) in 1913.
NBC Sports will provide coverage of 15 races starting Friday and taking you all the way up to the Derby the following night.
Here’s what you need to know:
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Live coverage time: Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Post time for Kentucky Derby: 6:57 p.m. ET
- Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
The basics
- Who: 20 3-year-old horses
- Purse: $5 million
- Distance: 1¼ miles
- Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain
Post positions with odds via NBC Sports
Dornoch (10-1)
- Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: L. Saez
- Notable race result: Won the Fountain of Youth Stakes
- What to know: Likes early speed and will need it
Sierra Leone (4-1)
- Trainer: C. Brown | Trainer: T. Gaffalione
- Notable race result: Won the Blue Grass Stakes and the Risen Star
- What to know: The top closer in the field
Mystik Dan (20-1)
- Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez Jr.
- Notable race result: Finished third in the Arkansas Derby
- What to know: Won the Southwest on a messy track
Catching Freedom (8-1)
- Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat
- Notable race result: Won the Louisiana Derby
- What to know: This colt keeps getting better
Catalytic (30-1)
- Trainer: S. Joseph Jr. | Trainer: J. Ortiz
- Notable race result: Finished second in the Florida Derby
- What to know: 10 Derby winners since 1930 from the No. 5 post
Just Steel (20-1)
- Trainer: D. Lukas | Jockey: K. Asmussen
- Notable race result: Finished second in the Arkansas Derby
- What to know: More races (11) than any other horse in the field
Honor Marie (20-1)
- Trainer: D. Beckman | Jockey: B. Curtis
- Notable race result: Finished second in the Louisiana Derby
- What to know: Two-time winner at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old
Just a touch (10-1)
- Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Geroux
- Notable race result: Finished second in the Blue Grass Stakes
- What to know: Led in the Blue Grass until late
T O Password (30-1)
- Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Sameshima
- Notable race result: Won the Fukuryo Derby
- What to know: Will look to lead wire to wire
Forever Young (10-1)
- Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai
- Notable race result: Won the UAE Derby
- What to know: 5-0 in five starts, but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby
Track Phantom (20-1)
- Trainer: S. Asmussen | Jockey: J. Rosario
- Notable race result: Finished fourth in the Louisiana Derby
- What to know: Fast early but slows late
West Saratoga (50-1)
- Trainer: L. Demeritte | Jockey: J. Castanon
- Notable race result: Finished second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks
- What to know: Slowest horse in the race
Endlessly (30-1)
- Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli
- Notable race result: Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks
- What to know: 4-1 in career, but Derby is first race on a dirt track
Domestic Product (30-1)
- Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: I. Ortiz Jr.
- Notable race result: Finished first in the Tampa Bay Derby
- What to know: Eight weeks since last race. Rested or rusty?
Grand Mo The First (50-1)
- Trainer: V. Barboza Jr. | Jockey: E. Jaramillo
- Notable race result: Finished third in the Florida Derby
- What to know: Three third-place finishes to date
Fierceness (5-2)
- Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez
- Notable race result: Won the Florida Derby
- What to know: Fastest horse in the field
Stronghold (20-1)
- Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu
- Notable race result: Won the Santa Anita Derby
- What to know: With Encino scratch he inherits the 17 Post (0 Derby wins)
Resilience (20-1)
- Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado
- Notable race result: Won the Wood Memorial
- What to know: Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness
Society Man (50-1)
- Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: F. Dettori
- Notable race result: Finished second in the Wood Memorial
- What to know: 106-1 Odds at the Wood but finished second
Epic Ride (50-1)
- Trainer: J. Ennis | Jockey: A. Beschizza
- Notable race result: Finished third in the Blue Grass Stakes
- What to know: Expect fast early, fade quickly