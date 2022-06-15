Klay Thompson impersonator says he's 'banned' from Warriors' arena after making way onto court

A man who posed as Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson said he had been banned from the team’s home court after he recorded himself walking into San Francisco’s Chase Center and “shot around" for 10 minutes before Monday's NBA Finals game.

The man, who goes by BigDawsTv on social media accounts, posted a photo of what he said was a letter banning him. The letter, which appeared to be signed by the Warriors' vice president of security and addressed to Dawson Gurley, described the conduct as a crime and a violation of NBA and Chase Center rules.

"You are banned, indefinitely, from attending any future NBA, WNBA, G League or 2K League games, or any concert and or event held at Chase Center," the letter says. "Any violation of you being found at any of these properties, whether ticketed or not, you will be subject to arrest for criminal trespass."

Neither the Warriors nor Chase Center immediately responded to requests for comment.

But in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, the team said a person "falsely impersonated a Warriors player in a deliberate attempt to access unauthorized areas within Chase Center" and received a lifetime ban from the venue and Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Gurley posted a video to YouTube of himself entering the stadium dressed in Warriors attire and passing through security. After shooting on the court, a woman can be seen asking for his credentials.

"No, they just let us in," he says. While being escorted out of the building, he adds: "I was just looking for the team store."

In a series of tweets, Gurley complained about the ban, noting that he was losing $10,000 on season tickets and that he passed through several layers of "incompetent" security.

Later, he posted the venue had every right to ban him.

"Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life?" he tweeted. "Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro."

Gurley has previously dressed up as Thompson, including during a 2017 game when he appeared to access the VIP section of the Warriors' parking lot and sat in front-row seats.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by 10 points, 104-94. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday.