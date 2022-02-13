LeBron James passes Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored all-time

LeBron James has scored more points than any player in NBA history.

With a third quarter 3-pointer on Saturday night, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored all-time, counting regular season and playoffs.

LeBron has 44,152 points, three more than Karmeem’s regular and postseason total, and he did that in 181 fewer games.

Officially Kareem still is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer because the NBA considers that a regular-season only record.

However, at his current pace, LeBron should pass Kareem either late next season or in the first part of the 2023-24 season. It’s a record LeBron wants, a significant addition to his resume to be the GOAT.

However, LeBron missed a couple of key late free throws and the Warriors held on to beat the Lakers, 117-115.