Upstart Lions solidify future with extensions to star receiver and lineman

The Detroit Lions are officially solidifying their future.

The team and star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million, with $77 million of that guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. St. Brown, 24, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Lions also signed All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million extension, according to the NFL Network. The new deal makes Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

St. Brown caught 119 passes (second in the NFL) for 1,515 yards (third) and 10 touchdowns (tied for fourth) last season, earning All-Pro honors. Sewell was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated offensive tackle for the second straight season after allowing just one sack and committing seven total penalties all year.