AFC championship live updates: Kansas City Chiefs face Baltimore Ravens

What to know about the AFC and NFC championship games
- Back-to-back championship games today will decide which teams from the American Football Conference and National Football Conference will advance to the Super Bowl.
- First up, the AFC championship pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens host at M&T Bank Stadium. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.
- Later, the San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions. The game at Levi's Stadium starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- The Super Bowl will be held Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
Maryland, Kansas governors make friendly bet: Over a team from Missouri?
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Kansas counterpart Laura Kelly have a friendly wager on the AFC title game, featuring a team from Missouri?
Maryland crab cakes and Kansas steaks will be on the line when the Ravens and Chiefs clash in Baltimore this afternoon.
We hope and assume everyone involved knows the Chiefs play in Kansas City, where nearly 510,000 people live ... in the state of Missouri. It's the largest city in the Show Me State.
Reps for Moore and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.
Travis Kelce says as long as he and Taylor Swift are ‘happy ... that’s all that matters’
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren’t concerning themselves with the opinions of others, as long as they are happy.
While answering questions from reporters Friday ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ appearance in the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Kelce was asked whether he and Swift have discussed how to deal with the media attention swarming their love story.
“I mean, the only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce said. “That’s all that matters.”
It remains unclear whether Swift will be in Baltimore this weekend, but Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, told “Good Morning America” they plan to be there to cheer on their little brother.
Baltimore hosting first AFC championship game in 53 years
BALTIMORE — The last time Baltimore hosted an AFC championship game, the city was enjoying quite a sports renaissance.
The Orioles had won the World Series a few months earlier. Then the Colts followed with a Super Bowl title. Even the local basketball team made an appearance in the NBA Finals.
“It literally felt, at least to a 9-year-old, like the axis of the Earth ran through Baltimore,” said Gerry Sandusky, who is now the radio voice of the Baltimore Ravens. “You had Johnny Unitas, you had Brooks Robinson, you had Wes Unseld. You had these three really great teams.”
When the Ravens take on the Chiefs today, Baltimore will be back in the spotlight in a way that’s a bit more rare these days. It’s the first AFC title game here since January 1971, when the Colts — with Sandusky’s father John as a line coach — beat the Oakland Raiders. Over a half-century later, and with a different NFL franchise representing Baltimore, Charm City will again serve as a gateway to the Super Bowl.
With the Super Bowl at a predetermined site each year, the conference championship is generally the biggest game you can host.
“To a large degree, this is the last true football game. After this, it’s just two weeks of pageantry and celebrity and corporate crowds,” Sandusky said. “It’s just a very different animal. This is the end of the road for the die-hard fans who have been at home supporting the team all year, which is what makes it so special.”
Sixth straight AFC title game for Chiefs
The Chiefs are appearing tonight in their sixth straight AFC championship game, a streak only topped by the Patriots.
The Patriots' eight-season run spanned the 2011 to 2018 seasons.
The Patriots have not made it back to the conference championship since the 2018 season, when they beat the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl, which they also won.
How to watch the AFC championship
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) are in Baltimore to play the Ravens (13-4).
Watch it over the air: The game is scheduled to air on local CBS stations on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Stream it: If your television is a computer, the game can be streamed with a subscription to Paramount+. A subscription to NFL+, Hulu TV + Live TV or Fubo TV will also allow game streaming, according to CBS.