AFC championship live updates: Kansas City Chiefs face Baltimore Ravens

Maryland, Kansas governors make friendly bet: Over a team from Missouri?

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Kansas counterpart Laura Kelly have a friendly wager on the AFC title game, featuring a team from Missouri?

Maryland crab cakes and Kansas steaks will be on the line when the Ravens and Chiefs clash in Baltimore this afternoon.

We hope and assume everyone involved knows the Chiefs play in Kansas City, where nearly 510,000 people live ... in the state of Missouri. It's the largest city in the Show Me State.

Reps for Moore and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.