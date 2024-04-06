Final Four live updates: Purdue faces underdog N.C. State in March Madness matchup

NCAA men's basketball fans will have to pay top dollar to watch tonight's semifinals games — though it won't be as much as what some women's hoops fans paid yesterday.

Ticket site TickPick.com said Friday that the "get-in" price to see today's men's games at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was $416.

For the women’s, it was $451.

On Saturday, TickPick said the get-in price for tomorrow's women's national championship was $555 — a record.

We'll have to wait to see what the men's championship matchup looks like to see what the final get-in price will be — but it is unlikely to top the interest being generated by Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark.