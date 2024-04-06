Final Four live updates: Purdue faces underdog N.C. State in March Madness matchup

What to know about the men's Final Four games
- First up, the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers led by Zach Edey will play No. 11 seed N.C. State Wolfpack and big man DJ Burns. The matchup starts at 6:09 p.m. ET.
- Later tonight, No. 1 seed and reigning champ UConn will face No. 4 seed Alabama in the Crimson Tide's first Final Four game. It starts at 8:49 p.m.
- The winners will play each other in Monday's national title game.
Tickets for today's games are expensive — but not as expensive as the women's semifinals were
NCAA men's basketball fans will have to pay top dollar to watch tonight's semifinals games — though it won't be as much as what some women's hoops fans paid yesterday.
Ticket site TickPick.com said Friday that the "get-in" price to see today's men's games at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was $416.
For the women’s, it was $451.
On Saturday, TickPick said the get-in price for tomorrow's women's national championship was $555 — a record.
We'll have to wait to see what the men's championship matchup looks like to see what the final get-in price will be — but it is unlikely to top the interest being generated by Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark.
Fourth Final Four appearance for N.C. State
Purdue has been to the Final Four three times, including this year. The first time the Boilermakers went to the Final Four, in 1969, they went on to the championship game but lost to UCLA.
North Carolina State is more experienced on this stage, historically, even if they were seeded No. 11 this year to Purdue’s No. 1.
N.C. State has been to the Final Four four times, including this year, and went on to win the championship in two of those years, in 1974 and 1983.
Purdue in its first Final Four since 1980 — when gas was $1 a gallon
It's been 44 years since the Boilermakers were within two wins of a national championship.
Despite 35 appearances at the Big Dance and hailing from the huge hoops state of Indiana, where Indiana University has two national titles and Butler has been to the Final Four twice, the brass ring has been just a hair too high for Purdue.
Possibly until now. The team has been fueled by the NCAA men's season-leading scorer, 7-foot, 4-inch Zach Edey, a monument under the basket.
This year, the Boilermakers have odds second only to UConn in the fight for men's college basketball supremacy and are roughly 9-point favorites against North Carolina State on Saturday in Arizona. A win would be big, even in Indiana.
Sports journalist Mike Lopresti notes in a piece published by the NCAA that Purdue's last Final Four appearance was eight presidents ago, a time when ESPN was new, a gallon of gas was $1, and a Big Mac was 28 cents.
Hyped for hoops: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Final Four
N.C. State's two DJ's — Burns and Horne
Purdue has size, but North Carolina State has two DJs: Forward DJ Burns Jr., and guard DJ Horne. On Sunday, Burns scored a season-high 29 points and Horne had 20 to beat private university rival Duke 76-64.
In the postseason, N.C. State has proven almost anything is possible. It ended its regular season with four losses before brawling through the Atlantic Coast Conference, where it also beat Duke, before earning its ticket to the Big Dance.
Purdue is favored by 9.5 points and 7 feet, 4 inches
If North Carolina State asks what Purdue has that it doesn't, there's an easy answer: 7-foot, 4-inch Zach Edey, the season's leading NCAA scorer.
While his planted, back-to-the-basket style is somewhat outdated in the NBA, where he's undoubtedly headed after this weekend, Edey's hulking, 300-pound presence has unraveled foes' defenses and led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980.
The Indiana team rode on Edey's career-high 40 points to beat Tennessee on Sunday.
As we sit just under two hours from tip-off, Purdue (-450) remains a 9.5 point favorite over N.C. State (+350) at BetMGM with the Game Total set at 146.5 points.
How Purdue and N.C. State got to the Final Four
Before the Final Four tonight, both Purdue and N.C. state had to battle through four rounds of play to earn their spots in the semifinals.
No. 1 Purdue had to beat Grambling State in the first round, Utah State in the second round, Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen and Tennessee in the Elite Eight.
No. 11 N.C. state — in a surprising run to the second-to-last round of the tournament — beat Texas Tech in the first round, Oakland in the second round, Marquette in the Sweet Sixteen and Duke in the Elite Eight.
All but one of N.C. State's wins were upsets. The Wolfpack powered through to knock out a six-seed, a two-seed and a four-seed.
N.C. State in Final Four as 11th seed, tying past record
N.C. State made history by advancing out of the Elite Eight on Sunday to play Purdue, tying a record for the lowest seed to make it to the Final Four.
The upset against the Duke Blue Devils put N.C. State on a list of six teams that have advanced to the Final Four as the 11th seed, according to the NCAA.
The other teams to have done so are LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011), Loyola Chicago (2018) and UCLA (2021).
Though it's been a while, the Wolfpack are no strangers to the Final Four — they last played in the semifinal in 1983.
How to watch: Purdue vs. N.C. State
The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers will take on 11th-seeded N.C. State Wolfpack tonight at 6:09 p.m. ET.
The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
It airs on TBS, TNT and TruTV. The game will also be streaming on Max and the NCAA’s March Madness Live.
ICYMI: Women's Final Four
Last night, the women's Final Four kicked off this championship weekend with two back-to-back games in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
First up was South Carolina-N.C. state. At the end of the first quarter, the teams were tied up, and by the end of the half, South Carolina only led by one point. In the third quarter, though, the Gamecocks pulled ahead and outscored the Wolfpack 29-6, giving them a healthy lead for the rest of the game and assuring them a spot in Sunday's championship.
Shortly after, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes faced off against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. After a slow start for Clark, UConn held a lead at the end of the first and second quarters. The Hawkeyes tied it up at the end of the third, making the last 10 minutes of play a nail-biter. Ultimately, the Hawkeyes pulled through, giving Clark one final game of her college career before she heads to the WNBA.