March Madness tournament live updates: Follow live Selection Sunday coverage

What to look for on Selection Sunday
- CBS will announce the men's brackets between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.
- The women's selection show runs from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- A reminder on how this works: It's not the best 68 teams, per se, that qualify. The field is built on 32 automatic qualifiers — teams that have won their conference tournaments — and then the next 36 best teams (which didn't win their league tourneys) that get at-large bids based on their performance over the season.
- Viewers will see brackets of who plays whom during play-in and opening-round games, with cameras occasionally panning to a team's watch party.
- The men's tournament culminates in the title game Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
- A woman's champion will be crowned Sunday, April 7, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
It’s March Madness and more people than ever can legally bet on basketball games
People in North Carolina may have a little more riding on this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as they will be able to legally bet on the games through their smartphone apps and computers for the first time.
For the sixth straight year, the number of states allowing legal sports betting has expanded since the last rendition of March Madness. A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia now allow some form sports betting, including 30 states and the nation’s capital that allow online wagering.
That’s up from one state, Nevada, where people could legally wager on games during the 2018 college basketball tournaments, before the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for expansion.
The rules for sports betting vary by state. Some states prohibit bets on home-state college teams or the performance of specific players. Others allow bets not only on the outcome of any college games but also on a variety of other things, such as the number of points, rebounds and assists that a particular player will tally.
Click through to read more about some things to know about sports betting as the tourneys open, with the men’s games starting Tuesday and the women’s competition beginning Wednesday.
No team more deserving of a restful Sunday than N.C. State
Before North Carolina State goes dancing, Wolfpack players will be off their feet, taking it easy today with the most well-earned time off of any team in March Madness.
N.C. State won a stunning five games in five days, capturing the ACC Tournament title and possibly denying an at-large bid to hopefuls like St. John's, Virginia or Seton Hall.
N.C. State's miraculous wins this past week evoked memories of the Wolfpack's 1983 run through the ACC tourney, which led to the national title.
Temple, under gambling probe, playing for tourney's last spot
Temple and UAB are playing for the last spot in March Madness, a week after the famed Philadelphia school acknowledged it's looking into possible gambling irregularities involving the basketball program.
The Owls and the Blazers are fighting for the American Athletic Conference title and the league's automatic bid in a game that'll end at about 5 p.m. ET.
The nation's final contest today, the Big Ten's title game between Wisconsin and Illinois, will probably end closer to 5:30 p.m., but the loser here is a shoo-in for an at-large bid.
Kent State coach backing player after brutal mistake
The sun appeared over northeast Ohio at 7:33 a.m. ET today just as Kent State coach Rob Senderoff predicted, in hopes Earth's rotation brings solace to his heartbroken team.
The Golden Flashes were on the verge of winning the MAC championship and the league's automatic bid after Cli'Ron Hornbeak's putback gave Kent State a 61-60 lead over rival Akron with 6.2 seconds left.
That's when Hornbeak’s teammate Julius Rollins shocked everyone inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland by intentionally fouling Akron's Greg Tribble as the Kent State player believed his team was behind and needed to stop the clock. Instead, Tribble made two free throws and sent the Zips dancing.
“The thing that I told him [Rollins] ... if it's the worst thing that ever happens to you when you’re 50 years old like I am, [then] you’ve lived a pretty, pretty charmed life," Senderoff told reporters. “Tomorrow the sun will come up. It will be a little cloudy for me and for our guys, but the sun will come up tomorrow."