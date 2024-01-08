Michigan vs. Washington live updates: How to watch College Football Playoff National Championship

The Wolverines have surrendered just 243.1 yards per game, tops in the F B S . Michigan's stout defensive line played a key role in the team's Rose Bowl win over Alabama.

Michigan comes into tonight's game with the nation's best defense and will face a similarly elite unit on the other side of the ball.

A first CFP final appearance for both teams

Both Michigan and Washington are making debut appearances in the championship game in the playoff era. Michigan has made it to the semifinals the last two seasons.

The two teams have each earned national championships in years past but not since the Bowl Championship Series was formed in 1998, ushering in the era of an NCAA top-division football championship game.

It would also be the Pac-12's first — and only — national championship win in the CFP era if the Huskies prevail. Either way, next season, the Big Ten will claim this season's reigning champ, as Washington is set to switch conferences with the Pac-12's collapse.