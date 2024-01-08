Michigan vs. Washington live updates: How to watch College Football Playoff National Championship

What to know about the College Football Playoff championship game
- Tonight's matchup pits the Rose Bowl-winning Michigan Wolverines against the Sugar Bowl champion Washington Huskies.
- Regardless of who wins tonight, it will mark the team's fist national championship title in the playoff era.
- The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT at Houston's NRG Stadium and air on ESPN.
Elite units: Washington's offense vs. Michigan's defense
Michigan comes into tonight's game with the nation's best defense and will face a similarly elite unit on the other side of the ball.
The Wolverines have surrendered just 243.1 yards per game, tops in the FBS. Michigan's stout defensive line played a key role in the team's Rose Bowl win over Alabama.
Led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., Washington rolls into Houston with the nation's No. 10 offense, averaging 473.6 yards a game.
A first CFP final appearance for both teams
Both Michigan and Washington are making debut appearances in the championship game in the playoff era. Michigan has made it to the semifinals the last two seasons.
The two teams have each earned national championships in years past but not since the Bowl Championship Series was formed in 1998, ushering in the era of an NCAA top-division football championship game.
It would also be the Pac-12's first — and only — national championship win in the CFP era if the Huskies prevail. Either way, next season, the Big Ten will claim this season's reigning champ, as Washington is set to switch conferences with the Pac-12's collapse.
How to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship
The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will face off against the No. 2 Washington Huskies in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship, a first appearance in the title game for both teams.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. You can watch on ESPN or the ESPN app.