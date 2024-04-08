March Madness live updates: UConn takes on Purdue in 2024 NCAA men’s basketball championship

What to know about the men's NCAA championship
- The top-seeded Purdue will face defending champions UConn for tonight's championship title. The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET.
- Purdue knocked out N.C. State to earn its seat in the final, and UConn bested Alabama after the two teams went run-for-run on Saturday night.
- UConn is hoping for back-to-back championship wins — and history shows it can do it. In the five other times the Huskies have made it to the title game, it has won.
- Purdue, fresh off its first Final Four appearance in 44 years, has its sights set on its first NCAA tournament victory.
UConn looks to make history with back-to-back championship titles
UConn has blown through the NCAA Tournament again to reach college basketball’s final night, this time with a chance to claim the first repeat championship in 17 years.
The final test is facing a Purdue team that spent an entire season proving it had recovered from one of the rarest of NCAA Tournament upsets.
“It speaks to the credit of what the coaching staff does — they’ve constructed a beautiful team, as we see,” UConn forward Alex Karaban said.
“They made sure the returners, we weren’t complacent, that we wanted to leave a legacy,” Karaban added. “And for the new guys, they’re hungrier than ever. ... To be one win away against a really good Purdue team, it’s going to be a battle and we know that. And it’s going to take everything to make sure that we make history.”
In addition to that history on the line, there’s a pairing of marquee big men in Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey — the two-time AP national player of the year — and UConn’s 7-2 Donovan Clingan.
UConn entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency by averaging 126.6 points per 100 possessions, while its defense ranked 11th at 94.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. Purdue was ranked fourth offensively (125.0) and 21st defensively (95.9).
The Huskies (36-3) won their fifth championship last season, winning six straight games by at least 13 points each time. And in a been-here-before moment, UConn earned its title-game ticket by beating the Crimson Tide 86-72 for its closest margin thus far in this year’s tournament and its 11th straight tournament win dating back to last year.
One more win would put this year’s No. 1 overall tournament seed in rare company, becoming the first team to win a repeat NCAA title since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007. It would also make the Huskies only the third to do so since UCLA’s run of seven straight championships under John Wooden from 1967-73, the other being Duke in 1991 and 1992 under Mike Krzyzewski.
“It’s a great feeling,” AP All-America guard Tristen Newton said. “Like you said, not many teams can do this. But we feel like we can make history and win the whole thing."
How UConn and Purdue got to the championship
The UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers defeated No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 11 seed N.C. State, respectively, on Saturday in the Final Four.
UConn, the defending national champions, will look to become the first program since Florida in 2007 to win back-to-back titles. The Huskies have reached the championship five previous times, winning every matchup.
Purdue has not won an NCAA Tournament.
UConn, the betting favorites entering the tournament, outlasted Alabama on Saturday thanks to a dominant performance down the stretch.
The game was tied at 56 points each with 12:04 remaining before Dan Hurley’s squad took over. All five UConn starters scored in double figures, led by Stephon Castle’s 21 points.
Purdue cruised past N.C. State 63-50 after another big game from All-American center Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 Canadian finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Boilermakers dominated on the inside. Purdue outrebounded its opponent 41-28 and also added 10 3-pointers.
The Boilermakers pulled away late in the second half, going on a 14-1 run with a little over four minutes remaining.
How to watch the men's championship game
The UConn Huskies will try to defend their title tonight against the Purdue Boilermakers.
The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET and will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
It airs on TBS, TNT and TruTV. The game will also be streaming on Max and the NCAA's March Madness Live.