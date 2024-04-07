March Madness live updates: Iowa takes on South Carolina in 2024 NCAA women’s basketball championship

What to know about the women’s NCAA championship
- No. 1 seeds Iowa and South Carolina will play each other at 3 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
- The Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark beat the UConn Huskies 71-69 on Friday in a nail-biting finish, and the undefeated Gamecocks beat N.C. State 78-59.
ICYMI: Men's Final Four
Last night, the last standing men's teams battled it out on the court to try to earn their spot in the championship game on Monday, but only two prevailed.
In the first game, Purdue ultimately stymied N.C. State's Cinderella story and knocked out the 11-seed to advance to the championship. The Boilermakers held a steady lead throughout the entire game, proving their worth as a top seed.
Then UConn and Alabama went back and forth on the court in a tough match that saw No. 1 UConn advance to the championship game, sending the No. 4 Crimson Tide back down South.
On Monday, we'll see a battle of No. 1 seeds in Glendale, Arizona, and some real on-court talent from rising stars Zach Edey and Grant Nelson. While UConn has a bit of an edge, according to the bookmakers, it could be anyone's game.
Title game pits superstar Clark against unbeaten South Carolina
This women’s college basketball season, which has pushed the sport to unprecedented popularity, will conclude today with a dream NCAA title game matchup — Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark against unbeaten South Carolina.
Clark, who has become something of a national treasure while shattering scoring records, will play for the NCAA title that eluded her last season with a loss to LSU.
For the Gamecocks, it’s a chance to avenge their only defeat last season — 77-73 to Clark in the semifinals. Clark scored a Final Four-record 41 points as Iowa ended South Carolina’s 42-game winning streak.
How to watch the women's championship game
The Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks will play for the championship title at 3 p.m. ET.
The game will air on ABC.