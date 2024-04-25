NFL Draft 2024 live updates: Caleb Williams expected to go No. 1 to Bears; What will Commanders, Patriots do?

What you need to know about the NFL Draft
- Caleb Williams, a quarterback from USC, is widely expected to be the first player taken.
- Quarterbacks could make up the first three selections, which has happened three other times.
- The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network and ESPN.
In betting markets, it's Caleb Williams then who knows
Caleb Williams is as close to a sure thing as it gets, at least according to betting markets.
Fans can bet on the NFL draft, offering an interesting and sometimes informative window into where players could be headed.
According to our friends at NBC Sports, Williams is a whopping -20000 to go first, meaning you would have to bet $20,000 just to win $100. In the sports betting world, that's about as close as you can get to a guarantee.
After that, things get muddier. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is favored to go second to the Washington Redskins (-600), and those odds have only been getting more confident about that pick. After that, the betting market likes UNC quarterback Drake Maye to the New England Patriots (-290).
That said, treat these markets with caution.
How the NFL draft works
Why do the Chicago Bears have the first pick? Why are the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last?
The answer to those questions is the same, sort of. The order of the draft is very simple: reverse order of how the teams performed in the previous season.
But the Bears weren't that bad, right? Well, teams can trade draft picks. Chicago traded their first-round pick last year to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a few draft picks.
Carolina's 2024 first-round pick was part of that deal, becoming the No. 1 overall pick after the Panthers finished a league worst 2-15.
All quiet on the trade front, for now...
It's expected to be a busy day for trades of players and draft picks between teams. But for now, nothing big to report.
Keep an eye on the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the last of which was well known for trading down in the draft under its former coach, Bill Belichick. Will the new regime hold firm with its No. 3 pick?