NFL Draft 2024 live updates: Caleb Williams expected to go No. 1 to Bears; What will Commanders, Patriots do?

Caleb Williams is as close to a sure thing as it gets, at least according to betting markets.

Fans can bet on the NFL draft, offering an interesting and sometimes informative window into where players could be headed.

According to our friends at NBC Sports, Williams is a whopping -20000 to go first, meaning you would have to bet $20,000 just to win $100. In the sports betting world, that's about as close as you can get to a guarantee.

After that, things get muddier. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is favored to go second to the Washington Redskins (-600), and those odds have only been getting more confident about that pick. After that, the betting market likes UNC quarterback Drake Maye to the New England Patriots (-290).

That said, treat these markets with caution.