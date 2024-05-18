Preakness 2024 live updates: How to watch, start time, best horses to bet

Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer, has been the missing man in Louisville for three years now thanks to a ban Kentucky Derby officials imposed after Medina Spirit’s medicine violation in 2021.

But he’s welcome in Baltimore, and initially, he was set to have two horses in this Preakness: Muth and Imagination. Each would have easily qualified to run in the Derby if not for Baffert’s suspension.

But Muth’s scratch from the Preakness leaves Imagination as the sole Baffert entrant. He’s just 3-1 on the revised morning line and a major contender. In a race that looks light on pace, he may be able to shoot straight to the lead, try to slow the pace down and last until the finish line. It’s a favorite Baffert tactic. His last three Preakness winners — including National Treasure just last year — all won in gate-to-wire fashion.

Baffert himself commands respect on this stage. He’s the only living trainer to claim the Triple Crown (two of them, actually), he has won an all-time record 17 Triple Crown races, and he’s the most successful Preakness trainer ever, having taken this race eight times. And just like he did last year, he has come to Baltimore intent on making a statement.