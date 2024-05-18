Preakness 2024 live updates: How to watch, start time, best horses to bet

What to know ahead of The Preakness Stakes
- The event takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 18. The post time is set for 6:50 ET.
- The race will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
- Mystik Dan, the Kentucky Derby winner, enters as a 8/5 favorite. Catching Freedom and Imagination are both 6/1.
- Only 23 horses have won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.
Who owns Mystik Dan?
NBC Sports' Nathan Ackerman breaks it all down:
Mystik Dan is owned by Lance Gasaway and the 4G Racing team of Brent Gasaway (Lance’s cousin) and Brent’s wife Sharilyn. He’s also owned by Daniel Hamby III and his brother, Scott Hamby of Valley View Farm.
“To me, this is for him,” Lance Gasaway said after the Derby, which took place exactly one year after his father, Clint, died. “He loved the game. He and I bought horses together...I’m just so happy for my family. I had all my family here. It’s just a special day.”
Bob Baffert plans to make a statement Saturday
Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer, has been the missing man in Louisville for three years now thanks to a ban Kentucky Derby officials imposed after Medina Spirit’s medicine violation in 2021.
But he’s welcome in Baltimore, and initially, he was set to have two horses in this Preakness: Muth and Imagination. Each would have easily qualified to run in the Derby if not for Baffert’s suspension.
But Muth’s scratch from the Preakness leaves Imagination as the sole Baffert entrant. He’s just 3-1 on the revised morning line and a major contender. In a race that looks light on pace, he may be able to shoot straight to the lead, try to slow the pace down and last until the finish line. It’s a favorite Baffert tactic. His last three Preakness winners — including National Treasure just last year — all won in gate-to-wire fashion.
Baffert himself commands respect on this stage. He’s the only living trainer to claim the Triple Crown (two of them, actually), he has won an all-time record 17 Triple Crown races, and he’s the most successful Preakness trainer ever, having taken this race eight times. And just like he did last year, he has come to Baltimore intent on making a statement.
Preakness favorite Muth scratched earlier in week
Preakness favorite Muth has been ruled out of the race after spiking a fever, removing a horse trained by Bob Baffert and potentially giving Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan a clearer path through the second leg of the Triple Crown.
The Maryland Jockey Club announced Muth’s status change Wednesday morning, roughly 12 hours after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Baffert said Muth’s temperature reached 103 degrees and the camp had no choice but to scratch him. A horse’s body temperature should be at or less than 101.5 degrees.
“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”
Which horses have won the Triple Crown?
There have been 13 horse racing Triple Crown winners.
- Sir Barton, 1919
- Gallant Fox, 1930
- Omaha, 1935
- War Admiral, 1937
- Whirlaway, 1941
- Count Fleet, 1943
- Assault, 1946
- Citation, 1948
- Secretariat, 1973
- Seattle Slew, 1977
- Affirmed, 1978
- American Pharoah, 2015
- Justify, 2018
What to know about the course, prize pot and weather
Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)
Total prize pot for winners: $2 million
Weather forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers