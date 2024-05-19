Premier League title live updates: How to watch Arsenal, Manchester City go for championship

What to know about last day of the Premier League
- Manchester City and Arsenal both have the chance to claim the title on the final day of the season.
- It would be City's fourth in a row, which has never happened in English football. Arsenal hasn't won the title in 20 years.
- Both games kick off at 11 a.m. ET. Man City's game will be on NBC and Peacock, Arsenal's will be on USA Network and Peacock.
How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock
How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock
We basically know which 3 teams are going down
Sheffield United and Burnley are guaranteed relegation to the lower-tier Championship. While Luton Town isn't mathematically relegated, realistically they have no chance to remain in the Premier League. Even if they draw even with Nottingham Forest on points, their goal differential is - 31 while Forest's is -19.
The simplest way for Luton Town to avoid relegation would be if they beat Fulham 6-0 and Nottingham Forest lost 6-0 at Burnley. This is far from the only score combination, but it’s the simplest. For example: a Luton 1-0 win and Nottingham Forest 11-0 loss would also keep Luton up and relegate Nottingham Forest on goals scored.
Who is joining the Premier League next season?
Leicester City and Ipswich Town clinched automatic promotion by finishing first and second in the Championship, respectively.
Leeds United will play Southampton in the Championship Playoff Final on May 26, with the winner earning promotion. Leicester City and Leeds United were in the Premier League last season before being relegated.
How the champion will be decided
Two teams may be crowned champions at the end of the day: Manchester City and Arsenal.
Man City enters the final day of matches up two points over Arsenal. If they win over West Ham, they'll net their fourth consecutive Premier League title, which would be the first time one team has won four seasons in a row.
If Arsenal beats Everton and Man City loses or draws, Arsenal would take home the first title to North London in 20 seasons.
This is the 10th time the Premier League title will be decided on the final day of the season.