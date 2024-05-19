Premier League title live updates: How to watch Arsenal, Manchester City go for championship

Sheffield United and Burnley are guaranteed relegation to the lower-tier Championship. While Luton Town isn't mathematically relegated, realistically they have no chance to remain in the Premier League. Even if they draw even with Nottingham Forest on points, their goal differential is - 31 while Forest's is -19.

The simplest way for Luton Town to avoid relegation would be if they beat Fulham 6-0 and Nottingham Forest lost 6-0 at Burnley. This is far from the only score combination, but it’s the simplest. For example: a Luton 1-0 win and Nottingham Forest 11-0 loss would also keep Luton up and relegate Nottingham Forest on goals scored.