U.S. women’s soccer live updates: USWNT faces Portugal in early World Cup match

U.S. has never not played on final weekend

The U.S. needs to at least draw against Portugal to move on to the knockout stage and perhaps keep alive a streak nearly as remarkable as its back-to-back World Cup titles.

The Americans have played into the final weekend of every World Cup since the tournament launched in 1991.

When the United States isn’t winning it all (as it did in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), it's been in up to the end. The United States fell to Japan in penalties in the 2011 title match and lost in the semifinals before bouncing back to win third-place matches in 1995, 2003 and 2007.

That 2007 tournament was best known for the Americans’ surprising benching of goalkeeper Hope Solo for the semifinal match vs. Brazil, a move that had drastic ripple effects.