U.S. women’s soccer live updates: USWNT faces Portugal in early World Cup match

More on U.S. vs. Portugal
- The U.S. wraps up group play with a match against Portugal. They'll take the field at 3 a.m. ET Tuesday (7 p.m. local time) in Auckland, New Zealand. It’ll be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock.
- Team USA has always made it out of group play, and needs a win or a draw to avoid elimination Tuesday.
- To simply advance to the knockout round of 16: The U.S. needs a win or draw. The second-place team of Group E would most likely have to face powerful Sweden in the round of 16, an opponent the U.S. would like to avoid.
- To win Group E, the Americans — now tied in points with the Netherlands and up by two in goal differential — will probably need to win decisively. The Dutch play winless Vietnam and could possibly run up a one-sided victory.
U.S. has never not played on final weekend
The U.S. needs to at least draw against Portugal to move on to the knockout stage and perhaps keep alive a streak nearly as remarkable as its back-to-back World Cup titles.
The Americans have played into the final weekend of every World Cup since the tournament launched in 1991.
When the United States isn’t winning it all (as it did in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), it's been in up to the end. The United States fell to Japan in penalties in the 2011 title match and lost in the semifinals before bouncing back to win third-place matches in 1995, 2003 and 2007.
That 2007 tournament was best known for the Americans’ surprising benching of goalkeeper Hope Solo for the semifinal match vs. Brazil, a move that had drastic ripple effects.