LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said.

A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.

Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe said in an email late Tuesday that the department "is looking into allegations of an assault involving Mr. Bauer," but he did not elaborate.

No charges have been filed. A spokesperson for the Dodgers said the team was made aware of the allegation Tuesday afternoon "and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter."

TMZ reportedabout the police investigation and allegation earlier Tuesday.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, said that Bauer "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the woman earlier this year that she initiated.

Fetterolf said that days after what he termed a second and final encounter, the woman said she had sought treatment for a concussion, and Bauer expressed concern and confusion. According to Fetterolf, the woman “was neither angry nor accusatory.”

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," Fetterolf said.

"Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Garelick said that "our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible."

The team spokesperson said Tuesday night that "the Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."

Bauer played most of his MLB career in Cleveland before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2019. He won the Cy Young Award last year.

In February, Bauer agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers.