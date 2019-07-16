Breaking News Emails
Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams has been suspended without pay for 10 games in connection with a domestic violence incident, the WNBA announced Tuesday.
Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend at a Florida home and threatening another person with a firearm, according to authorities and the WNBA.
She pleaded not guilty on May 6. Her court hearing was postponed last month.
The WNBA said it conducted its own internal investigation into the incident, including interviews with Williams and several witnesses.
The WNBA also consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence, as is standard for the league in such cases.
Based on its findings, the WNBA determined a 10 game suspension was appropriate.
"Among other factors, the WNBA took into account the nature and seriousness of the conduct at issue, including the involvement of a firearm," the league said in a statement.
The WNBA will also require Williams to participate in counseling.
Her suspension will begin with Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings.
Williams was first acquired by the the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016 and was re-signed by the team on May 15. The Sparks did not immediately return a request for comment.