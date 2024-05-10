Luka Doncic press conference awkwardly interrupted by sound of woman loudly moaning

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It was hard not to get excited about Luka Doncic’s performance on Thursday night, but things perhaps got a little too excited during the Dallas Mavericks star's post-game press conference.

Doncic couldn’t keep a straight face as the sounds of a loudly moaning woman interrupted his press conference after the Mavericks' 119-110 playoff victory at Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

The Mavs star had his head down, facing the microphone, telling reporters that Dallas passed and shot well. Then, suddenly, audio of a woman's primal screams filled the interview room.

Doncic quickly popped his head up and appeared terribly confused by the 5 seconds of apparent passion.

The room erupted in uncomfortable chuckles before Doncic covered his mouth in laughter and an interviewer nonchalantly said, "OK, moving on."

Doncic's range of emotions, from confusion to horror to humor, also drew laughs from onlookers as the smiling hoopster observed: "I hope that's not live."

It's not clear where the sound came from. Representatives for the Mavericks and Thunder could not be immediately reached by NBC News for comment on Friday.

Legendary basketball coach and broadcaster Dick Vitale was among the millions of hoops netizens who laughed it up.

"This is wild," Vitale wrote on X, calling the incident "hilarious."

Dallas' win evened the Western Conference semifinal series, 1-1.

The Mavericks nailed it from deep Thursday night, stroking 3-point shots (18-for-37) at a red-hot 48.6% clip.

Game 3 is set Saturday in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. CDT/3:30 p.m. EDT.