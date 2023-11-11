U.S. soccer legend Megan Rapinoe will play her final professional game against Gotham FC on Saturday night at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

All eyes are on Rapinoe as she enters the pro stadium one final time after a lengthy career that featured numerous big wins that happened on and off the field.

Rapinoe extended her career by one more match last Sunday when her OL Reign defeated host San Diego Wave FC, 1-0, in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals.

OL Reign advanced to the NWSL title match with a single goal early in the second half by forward Veronica Latsko.

Latsko also carried the team in its quarterfinal bout against Angel City FC, which OL Reign won 1-0 with her late-game goal.

Rapinoe’s OL Reign will face another U.S. Women’s National Team stalwart in tonight’s match, Gotham FC’s Ali Krieger, who has also announced her retirement.

Rapinoe, 38, announced over the summer that she would be hanging up her cleats after the NWSL season.

The Redding, California, native will be leaving competitive soccer as one of America’s most durable and accomplished female athletes of all time, having played on four World Cup teams and four Olympic sides.

Her squads earned the World Cup trophy twice (in 2015 and 2019) and were awarded gold and bronze Olympic medals in 2021 and 2012, respectively.