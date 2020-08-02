Mets star Yoenis Céspedes didn't report for game, team says his whereabouts are unknown

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

New York Mets star Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark for Sunday's game in Atlanta, the team's General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today," Van Wagenen said in the statement Sunday afternoon. "He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

Céspedes, originally from Cuba, is an outfielder for the Mets, and has been on the team since 2015. He missed the entire 2019 season because of injury, but returned for the 2020 season. In his first game back in July against the Atlanta Braves, Céspedes hit a home run.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.