Miami Dolphins release Mark Walton after arrest on domestic assault charges

The Miami Dolphins released running back Mark Walton after he was arrested Tuesday on charges of assaulting a pregnant woman in Davie, Florida.
Walton allegedly shoved the woman and repeatedly punched her in the head during an argument, according to a police report from the Broward Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was not identified, is five weeks pregnant with Walton's child, the report said.
The extent of her injuries is unclear, but an officer noted in the arrest report that she had swelling above her left eye.
The Dolphins said in a statement Tuesday that they waived the 22-year-old running back amid the investigation. Walton was picked up by the team in May, after the Cincinnati Bengals released him for prior arrests, and he was serving a four game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policies.
"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," the statement said. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously."
Walton was already facing probation after pleading guilty in August to a misdemeanor weapons charge. He was required to take anger management courses and forfeit his firearm as part of the probation, according to NBC Miami.
There are no court or inmate records for Walton from Tuesday's arrest. Walton is facing a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence, according to NBC Miami.
A lawyer for Walton did not immediately respond to comment from NBC News.