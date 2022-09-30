IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after sack vs. Bengals

He remained down for more than seven minutes before he was loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed on a stretcher.
Image: Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
Medical staff members tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins as he is carted off on a stretcher after an injury in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday.Dylan Buell / Getty Images
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after a being sacked in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team said he had head and neck injuries and had been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities,” the team said on social media.

Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.

Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!"

The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back and was listed as questionable for most of the week ahead of the game.

He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.