Michael Jordan once turned down $100 million for two-hour appearance, agent says

Michael Jordan may have retired from the NBA, but he can still hold court — when he wants to.
The basketball legend once turned down a two-hour, $100 million appearance, according to his former agent.
"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. And all he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one, two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down," David Falk said Wednesday morning on WFAN's radio show "Boomer and Gio."
Falk did not provide any details about the deal.
"And God bless him. He's been so successful, it gives him the opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want," Falk said. "I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."
Jordan's net worth is $2.1 billion, according to Forbes.
"The Last Dance," a documentary series that premiered last month and was produced by ESPN Films and Netflix, is a story on Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The season culminated in the team's historic sixth and final NBA championship title in 1998.