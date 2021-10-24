Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships sell for record $1.5M at Sotheby's

A pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at Sotheby’s on Sunday, setting a record high price for sneakers at auction.

The 1984 Nike Air Ships are Jordan’s earliest known regular season game-worn Nikes. They are the first pair of sneakers to ever crack the $1 million mark at an auction, going for $1.472 million, and were acquired by collector Nick Fiorella.

A Sotheby's employee holds the pair of Michael Jordan's Nike Air Ships from 1984 that sold for $1.472 million at auction. Julian Cassady Photography / via Sotheby's

The signed sneakers are from Jordan’s 5th NBA game in his rookie season, Sotheby’s said. The red and white sneakers were designed by Bruce Kilgore.

“To present such a groundbreaking and important pair of sneakers at this special auction in Las Vegas further solidifies the strength and broad reach of the sneaker collecting community,” Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectables department. The auction house only began selling sneakers in 2019.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High game-worn sneakers from 1985 sold by Christies held the previous record when they were sold in August 2020.

Sotheby’s did sell a pair of Kanye West ‘Grammy Worn’ Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes from 2008 for $1.8 million in April, but those were sold in a private sale, the auction house said.