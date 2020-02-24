Michael Jordan, Shaq pay loving tributes to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

All-time basketball great Michael Jordan broke down in tears as soon as he took the Staples Center podium Monday, paying tribute to his "little brother" Kobe Bryant.
Few players have so much in common as M.J. and Mamba.
Bryant is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,643 points and Jordan is fifth at 32,292. The Lakers great won five NBA championship rings in his storied career and Jordan scored six.
"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan told the packed and hushed audience.
"As I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died or else you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories that we have to live with and learn from."
Jordan joked about the constant, almost annoying, calls and texts he got from Bryant asking him almost every basketball question possible.
"I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could," Jordan said. "Please rest in peace, little brother."
Bryant's Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal also paid tribute, taking a more lighthearted approach, cracking jokes about his own poor free-throw shooting and Kobe's occasional habit of not passing the ball.
"I said, 'Kobe, there's no 'I' in team.' Kobe said, 'I know, but here's an M and an E in that motherf-----,'" O'Neal said, bringing the house down in laughter.
O'Neal and Bryant both joined the Lakers in 1996, the former already an established superstar and the latter an 18-year-old rookie.
They became one of their sport’s most dynamic duos, leading Los Angeles to three consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2002.