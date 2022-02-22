Michigan head coach Juwan Howard fined, suspended for rest of regular season

Juwan Howard, head coach of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, was suspended for the remainder of the regular season for his part in a post-game fracas in which he appeared to strike a University of Wisconsin assistant coach in the head.

Big Ten Conference officials ruled that Howard was in “clear violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy. He also was fined $40,000, according to a statement from the conference.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was also found to have violated the sportsmanship policy and was fined $10,000.

Big Ten officials described the Sunday incident in Madison, Wis., as a “postgame physical altercation between the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball teams.”

Michigan forwards Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath also violated the sportsmanship policy, the officials said. Each was suspended for one game.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.

“Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

The incident, captured in a video Sunday that went viral, Gard seems to grab Howard when he doesn’t offer a handshake, and the two appear to have a heated exchange.

Players and coaches for each team begin to step in to separate the head coaches when Howard squeezes his way back into the center of the crowd and throws a punch, which appears to connect with the head of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. A fracas ensues.

After the incident, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said, “There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors.”