The owner and chairman of Millwall football club died in a car crash, police have revealed.

John Berylson’s Range Rover was found overturned and resting against a tree just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

He was cut out of the vehicle but “succumbed to injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said initial investigations suggested he lost control on a bend on Sippewissett Road, with the car rolling over into a ravine.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Berylson’s death was announced by the south London club on Tuesday evening but it gave no details beyond saying he’d died in a “tragic accident."

It said the 70-year-old American was a “truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.”

Millwall said that since he became involved with the team in 2006, he “presided over some of the greatest moments” in its history.

The club’s CEO, Steve Kavanagh, also paid tribute in a lengthy statement in which he said Berylson was “both extraordinary and exemplary.”

“John’s endless passion for Millwall was infectious,” he said.

“He was so incredibly dedicated to the club and year after year showed remarkable energy and drive to keep us progressing on and off the pitch.”

Berylson was married with three children.

The club currently plays in the Championship League and finished eighth last season, just missing out on a play-off place on the final day.