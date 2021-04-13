MLB player Yu Chang shares racist messages received after a game-ending error

Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang shared racist messages he received on social media following an error that cost his team the game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Chang said, "Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES."

Thank you all and love you all💪🏽#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/xMaWc59wvt — Yu Chang 張育成 (@YutheSouljaBoy) April 13, 2021

In a screenshot, Chang highlighted comments received that contained epithets like "slanty eyes" and those that implied a connection to Covid-19.

NBC News reported that the group Stop AAPI Hate, which tracks hate crimes against members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, counted nearly 4,000 hate crimes against the community in 2020, a sharp increase.

In 2021 there have been a string of widely publicized hate crimes and murders apparently directed toward members of the AAPI community.

NBC News reported that Senate Democrats on Tuesday warned Republicans against blocking an anti-Asian hate crimes bill.