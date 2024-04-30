MMA fighter Francis Ngannou announces his 15-month-old son has died

Heavyweight MMA fighter and boxer Francis Ngannou shared news on Monday in a heartbreaking social media post that his 15-month-old son, Kobe, has died.

The mixed martial artist did not disclose his son's cause of death but shared that Ngannou "shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

"Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most," Ngannou wrote. "How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it?"

Just prior to the announcement, Ngannou also posted to X questioning the purpose of life.

"Why is life so unfair and merciless?" he wrote. "Why does life always take what we don’t have?"

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, signed with the Professional Fighter's League in May 2023. He has also boxed professionally, nearly defeating heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in October 2023 and losing by second-round KO to former titleholder Anthony Joshua in March.

The 37-year-old is known as arguably the biggest knockout artist in MMA history for the power in his right hand. Ngannou, 17-3 in MMA, has 16 wins by early finish.

His announcement sparked waves of condolences from fellow athletes, fans, and others who commented on Ngannou's social media. Irish fighter Conor McGregor replied on X that he was praying for Ngannou’s family.

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time," McGregor wrote.

Henry Cejudo, a former UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, commented on Instagram that he was sorry for Ngannou's loss.

"Losing family is the hardest thing a human can go through in life," Cejudo wrote. "We don’t have the answer but one day you’ll meet again."