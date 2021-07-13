MMA fighter Travis Fulton dies by apparent suicide in Iowa jail

One day after he agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges, MMA fighter Travis Fulton died in an Iowa jail in an apparent suicide, officials said.

Fulton, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Linn County Sheriff Brian D. Gardner said in a statement.

Update: The inmate is identified as Travis Jon Fulton (age 44) of Parkersburg, IA. Fulton had been in custody since February 19, 2021. He was being confined as a hold for the US Marshal’s Service. https://t.co/bDpbDYvyyn — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) July 11, 2021

Linn County Correctional staff performed CPR, Gardner said in a news release, and Fulton was pronounced dead at 5 a.m. after being transferred to Mercy Medical Center.

The lawyer representing Fulton said his client intended to plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges, according to documents filed in federal district court in Iowa.

Earlier in the week, a judge had rejected Fulton’s efforts to challenge a search warrant that allowed investigators to find images of child pornography on electronic devices Fulton owned, the documents show.

Fulton was scheduled to appear in court to change his plea later this month.