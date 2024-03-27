Moonshine cave long rumored to be under historic NASCAR speedway possibly found in North Carolina

A possible moonshine cave has been discovered under the grandstands of a legendary NASCAR track in North Carolina.

The discovery was made during a routine cleaning and inspection at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week, track officials shared Tuesday. Operations staff noticed cracks in the original concrete in Section N, revealing an approximately 700-square-feet open area underneath.

“We’d often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands,” said Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports.

“We haven’t found a still (yet), but we’ve found a small cave and an interior wall that would have been the perfect location to not only make illegal liquor, but to hide from the law as well,” Swift added.

With around 600 seats removed from the grandstands, the next step for the Speedway Motorsports staff is foundation repair and concreate replacement ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May.

North Wilkesboro Speedway became one of the original NASCAR race tracks after hosting the inaugural Strictly Stock Series. The speedway closed in 1996 but returned to host NASCAR in 2023 following an extensive restoration.

Moonshine is no stranger to NASCAR and North Carolina. Many early stars got their start carrying illegal moonshine on the rough mountain roads of Appalachia. Racing legend Junior Johnson was the best-known bootlegger in Wilkes County.