Multiple NFL Twitter accounts hacked, including for Super Bowl-bound Chiefs and 49ers

A "white hat" hacker group on Monday claimed responsibility for hijacking the social media accounts for the NFL and multiple football teams.
OurMine, a Saudi Arabian hacking account that promotes its own cyber security services, said it hacked a number of the league's accounts on its Twitter page. The first team to be exposed to the hackers appeared to be the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
"Apologies that our account was compromised this morning," the team tweeted Sunday.
By Monday, the group appeared to have successfully compromised the NFL's official Twitter account and the social media accounts of multiple teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman began a Twitter thread of screenshots for accounts that appeared to be compromised and counted 15 teams that were hacked.
The San Francisco 49ers, also in the Super Bowl, confirmed its Twitter account was compromised to NBC News.
“We are aware of the issue and are working with NFL cyber security and the platforms to address it," the 49ers said in a statement.
The NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
OurMine bills itself as a "white hat" hacking group, the term for cyber trespassers who allegedly breach systems with good intentions. It began taking responsibility for a number of hacks on Monday, claiming the intention was to announce their return and to "show people that everything is hackable."
Someone responded to questions from NBC News through an email account that apparently belonged to OurMine. The person said OurMine stopped its work in 2017 "due to some issues," but that they were now back.
OurMine said that it didn't publicly take responsibility for the 49ers Twitter hack, because while it accessed the account, the platform locked it before OurMine was able to tweet. They did not say how they were able to access the various NFL accounts.
"We pick our targets randomly, and we already tried to contact them before the tweets but we didn't receive any response yet," the group told NBC News.
OurMine also told NBC News it believes the Kansas City Chiefs will in the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers.