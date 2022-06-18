Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from Wimbledon due to an injury to her Achilles, according to NBC Sports.

Osaka, 24, commented on the reports Saturday, writing in an Instagram post: "Trying to find the positives in a negative situation so all love. But there goes my grass dreams."

The post included the quote "after the storm comes the calm" followed by several pictures of Osaka on a tennis court and receiving treatment for her leg.

This will be the second consecutive year she has not attended the tournament. Last year, her representative said the athlete was taking personal time with family and friends.

Last month at the French Open, the four-time Grand Slam tennis champion and former world No. 1 said she was considering skipping Wimbledon because there will not be ranking points this year.

"I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can’t go at it 100%," she said at the time, according to NBC Sports.

The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours stripped Wimbledon of ranking points after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players because of the war in Ukraine.

Osaka's Achilles injury has been an ongoing issue for the tennis star. She withdrew from a tournament before the French Open, which she ultimately lost 7-5, 6-4 to American Amanda Anisimova in the marquee first-round match at Roland Garros.