NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a fiery crash at the Daytona 500, his racing team said Wednesday.
A tweet from Roush Fenway Racing included a picture of Newman from behind walking with his two daughters. His wife followed by tweeting a video.
Newman was hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, following the wreck, which happened Monday on the race's final lap while Newman was in the lead.
Another driver, Ryan Blaney, was right behind him, and his bumper caught the back of Newman's Mustang, which slammed into a wall and flipped before it was struck by another car. It looked as if the entire roll cage designed to protect Newman's head had caved in.
On Tuesday, a statement from Roush Fenway Racing said Newman was awake and speaking. It didn't detail his injuries.
Denny Hamlin claimed his second consecutive win in the race. Newman won the Daytona 500 in 2008.