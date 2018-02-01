NBA player Rasual Butler and R&B singer Leah LaBelle killed in car crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, died after Butler crashed his car early Wednesday on a Los Angeles street.
Butler was driving a Land Rover down Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City section when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a curb, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News.
The SUV flipped twice and came to rest in a shopping center parking lot at approximately 2:25 a.m., police said.
According to NBC Los Angeles, citing police, the car Butler was in was going two or three times over the speed limit.
Butler, 38, played for a number of teams during 13 seasons in the NBA — including the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers — but he finished his professional career with the San Antonio Spurs with 46 games in the 2015-16 season.
The 6-foot-7, journeyman player first came to the league when the Miami Heat drafted him in 2002. He first impressed scouts while playing college ball at La Salle University in Philadelphia.
LaBelle, 31, meanwhile, had a career as an R&B singer, finding her start on the third season of American Idol in 2003.
CORRECTION (Jan. 31, 2018, 5:10 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misstated the location of the crash. It happened in Studio City, not Hollywood.