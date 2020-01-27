NBA players take the floor with heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes after Kobe Bryant's death

San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors took dueling 24-second shot clock violations to honor No. 24.

Watch athletes, fans honor Kobe Bryant at games across U.S.

By David K. Li

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young broke down in tears before his team's game against the Washington Wizards.

The world champion Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs took dueling 24-second shot clock violations Sunday to honor the most famous No. 24 in NBA history.

Pro basketball players took to hardwood floors across America, all with heavy hearts after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and likely seven others in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles.

Washington Wizards guards Isaiah Thomas (4) and Bradley Beal (3) hold the ball for 24 seconds on their first possession of the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Jan. 26, 2020 in Atlanta.Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Young, who never played against Bryant, was clearly moved by the Lakers legend's sudden passing and changed his uniform from his normal No. 11 to No. 8, one of two numbers Bryant rocked during his 20-season Los Angeles Lakers career.

And during warmups, he was seen in tears seeking out his mother for an extended embrace.

Emotional scenes unfolded in pro arenas across America, as eight games tipped off on one of the saddest days in recent basketball history.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks holds the ball for an eight second violation after tip-off in memory of Kobe Bryant during the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena on Jan. 26, 2020 in Atlanta,.Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The Raptors won the opening tip in their game at San Antonio and then held the ball for 24 seconds without attempting a shot, resulting in a turnover. The host Spurs reciprocated as players grieved on the floor for Bryant, who wore No. 24 in the back half of his Lakers career.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics also exchanged 24-second violations, as the Pels wore shoes honoring Bryant.

A Nike shoe worn by Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans memorializing former NBA player Kobe Bryant, as he warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in New Orleans.Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns and host Memphis Grizzlies paid tribute to Bryant with twin turnovers.

Memphis won the opening tip and rookie sensation Ja Morant dribbled the ball for 24 seconds for a shot clock violation. Then Phoenix guard Ricky Rubio held the ball for eight seconds in the back court, earning another turnover and tribute to No. 8 Bryant.

The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets took the floor for a 1:30 p.m. MST tipoff, the NBA's first game on Sunday

Players and fans held a moment of silence with the Pepsi Center's public address announcer bellowing, " Rest in peace, Mamba."

The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets each wait out the 24 second clock in honor of Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening two plays at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 26, 2020 in New York.Elsa / Getty Images

The outer walls of Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks and their city rival Brooklyn Nets played on Sunday, were colored with the Lakers' purple and gold. Fans and players observed a 24-second moment of silence.

To start the Los Angeles Clippers game against the host Orlando Magic, the teams swapped 24-second shot-clock and 8-second backcourt violations.

Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers stoic star, fought back tears in an interview moments after the game.

"Oh man, everybody's sad," he told Fox Sports West. "Words can't explain the impact he had on this floor, the emotional impact he had on everybody."

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.