NBA postpones draft lottery and combine because of pandemic

The league said it would continues to assess the situation and consult with health experts and government officials.
An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York.Jeenah Moon / Getty Images file

By Ahiza García-Hodges

The NBA will postpone its draft lottery and combine because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league said Friday. No new dates were set for the events.

Both events were scheduled to take place in Chicago with the draft lottery on May 19 and the draft combine running from May 21-24.

The NBA was the first professional sports league in the U.S. to suspend its season in mid-March after a player for the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Shortly after the NBA did so, nearly every major sports league followed suit, including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer.

Initially leagues said the suspensions would last for a couple weeks but as the dates for restarting continue to be pushed, most have stopped setting specific dates for a return. In the interim, events continue to be postponed.

