Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after he failed to say he has no antisemitic beliefs

The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday suspended star player Kyrie Irving as the controversy grows over his tweet with a link to an antisemitic movie.

The Nets said that during a media appearance earlier in the day, Irving failed to declare that he has no antisemitic beliefs or acknowledge the content of the film.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film," the Nets said in a statement. "This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify."

The team said he would be suspended without pay for at least five games.

“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games,” the team said in a statement.

Irving has been roundly criticized since last week when he tweeted a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name.

The suspension comes the same day that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the movie contains “deeply offensive antisemitic material.”

Silver also said Irving's statements since the controversy erupted have fallen short.

"I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize," Silver said in part in a statement.

Irving on Thursday told reporters several times that he did not make the film and that some things in it were untrue. He specified: “I think some of the criticism of the Jewish faith and the community, for sure. Some points made in there that were unfortunate.”

When he was asked if he had antisemitic beliefs he said: "I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where sit."

Pressed for a yes or no, Irving responded: "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

The Nets in Thursday’s statement said Irving's responses were insufficient.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team," the team said. "Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

Irving and the Nets on Wednesday announced they were donating $500,000 each to organizations and causes that fight hate, and would be working with the Anti-Defamation League. He said in that statement that he did not mean any harm and opposes all forms of hate.

Irving joined the Nets in 2019. He is set to make about $37 million this season.

Irving played in just 29 games last season, due in large part to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in violation of then-city codes mandating the shot.