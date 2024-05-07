New Detroit Lions player Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares 4th grade promise he wrote to teacher

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. not only fulfilled a lifelong goal making to the pros, but he also kept his promise to a beloved fourth-grade teacher he wrote a letter to more than a decade ago.

Rakestraw on Sunday posted on X about his elementary teacher, Mr. Gammon, and how he would mention him if he ever made it to the big leagues.

The post showed pictures of the letter Rakestraw wrote Gammon. It also contained a picture of Rakestraw and Gammon together, holding the framed letter.

In the post, Rakestraw wrote: "4th grade I made this commitment and if I make a promise. I'll keep it no matter how difficult it is."

The post was punctuated by two pairs of praying hands emojis along with the #Lions and #chaseyourdreams.

Gammon and representatives for Rakestraw were not immediately reached by NBC News on Tuesday afternoon.

In his letter, Rakestraw called Gammon "the best teacher ever."

"You always had and have my back and gave me confidence," the letter said.

Rakestraw also lamented how he was leaving Gammon's classroom and he hoped the two stayed in touch. Rackestraw asked for Gammon's phone number.

In the note, Rakestraw also told Gammon: “if I make it to a professional football player. I will talk about you Mr. Gammon.”

The Detroit Lions selected Rakestraw in the second round of the NFL Draft at pick 61.

Rakestraw played collegiately at the University of Missouri and as a redshirt junior last year. He played nine games and tallied 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, forced a fumble and had four pass breakups, according to the university's football program.