Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after positive coronavirus tests on both teams

A game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests on both teams.

The news came shortly after the Patriots revealed that one of its players had contracted the virus. The team did not name the player.

The NFL said in a Twitter statement Saturday that the game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

"In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league said, referring to the NFL Players Association.

"All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration," the statement said.

The Patriots said earlier Saturday that it learned that a player had tested positive for the virus on Friday.

"The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19," the team said in a statement.

This is the latest setback for the NFL. Earlier this week, officials postponed the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans gamethat had been set for Sunday after several Titans players and team employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to the pandemic, nearly all games have been played inside empty stadiums.

