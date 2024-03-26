New York Yankee Oscar Gonzalez fractures right orbital after fouling ball into his own face

New York Yankees outfielder Oscar Gonzalez suffered a right orbital fracture in Monday night's exhibition game in Mexico City.

In the second inning, a fouled ball ricocheted off the handle of his bat and struck Gonzalez directly in the face, the play-by-play commentator described.

Gonzalez fell to the ground for several moments. He managed to stand up under his own power before being carted off the field.

Gonzalez was treated for a right eye contusion at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium before being taken to ABC Medical Center.

He will remain in the hospital overnight for observation and rest, according to the Yankees injury report. A Double-A trainer will stay behind while the rest of the team departs for Houston.

It is unclear how long Gonzalez will be sidelined. He was not a candidate for the Opening Day roster after the Yankees reassigned him to the minor league camp earlier in the day.