NFL player Josh Shaw suspended through 2020 for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals' player Josh Shaw was suspended "through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season" for betting on games during the season, the National Football League announced Friday.
An NFL investigation found that Shaw, 27, a defensive back who has played for four teams since he was drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, had bet on multiple games during the 2019 season, the league said.
The probe did not conclude, however, that Shaw used "any inside information" or that "any game was compromised in any way."
The NFL added that there was no evidence that any of Shaw's teammates, coaches or any other players knew of his alleged gambling.
NFL Commissioner Robert Goodell said in a statement that the league's success hinged on "doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league."
"At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances.” Goodell said. “If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.”
Shaw has not played this year as a member of the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason. He has been on the injured reserved list for the entirety of the season.
Last season, he played eight games as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shaw could not be immediately reached for comment, but the NFL said he will have the opportunity to appeal his suspension if he files notice within three days.
As of now, he is eligible to apply for reinstatement in February 2021.
It is unclear what kind of gambling Shaw was found to have participated in, as online sports betting has grown in recent years.
The NFL's official gambling policy established in 2018 prohibits all "full- and part-time Club and League personnel including League office employees, players, owners, coaches, athletic trainers, game officials, security personnel, consultants, Club employees, game-day stadium personnel and other staff" from using "brick-and-mortar, mobile or online establishment that accepts bets on sporting events and pays out winnings."