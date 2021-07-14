NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary domestic violence, according to Washington state jail records.

Sherman, 33, was booked at the King County Correctional Facility about 6 a.m., the records show. He was denied bail.

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson said Sherman was arrested by the Redmond Police Department. Authorities in Redmond did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Sherman’s manager told NBC News that he just learned about the arrest. He had no other details.

Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, and helped them win their first Super Bowl in 2014. He played with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020. He is currently a free agent.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.