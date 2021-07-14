IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge

Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, and helped them win their first Super Bowl in 2014.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.MSA / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images file
By Elisha Fieldstadt and Diana Dasrath

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary domestic violence, according to Washington state jail records.

Sherman, 33, was booked at the King County Correctional Facility about 6 a.m., the records show. He was denied bail.

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson said Sherman was arrested by the Redmond Police Department. Authorities in Redmond did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Sherman’s manager told NBC News that he just learned about the arrest. He had no other details.

Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, and helped them win their first Super Bowl in 2014. He played with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020. He is currently a free agent.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

