Colby Cave, a forward for the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, is dead at age 25 after suffering a brain bleed, NBC Sports reports.
Cave was placed into a medically induced coma after being airlifted Tuesday to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst. The cyst was causing pressure on his brain.
“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," Cave's wife Emily said in a statement released Saturday. "I and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”
