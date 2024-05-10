Novak Djokovic accidentally hit in head by water bottle at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic said he is "fine" after he was accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle Friday while signing autographs at the Italian Open.

After Djokovic's second-round win at the Open, the No. 1 tennis player in the world was signing a hat and a piece of paper for screaming fans as a metal water bottle dropped on his head, according to video posted to social media.

A fan was leaning over the rail in an attempt to have Djokovic sign his notebook when the water bottle slipped out of his backpack and crashed into Djokovic’s head.

After he was hit, Djokovic put both hands on his head and curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. He was then helped through the tunnel and into the locker room, where he received medical attention.

"Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday," Djokovic said in a post on X Friday after the event.

Djokovic, who skipped the post-match news conference, had a bump on his head and was checked out by doctors, tournament organizers said, according to the Associated Press. He had some blood on his head, but didn't require stitches, according to Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano.

The Italian Open, in a post on X, confirmed the water bottle drop was an accident, and said Djokovic "underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern."

The incident took place just after Djokovic beat French opponent Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.