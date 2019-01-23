Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 7:27 PM GMT By David K. Li

New Orleans Saints player P.J. Williams was arrested for allegedly driving while drunk early Wednesday, less than three days after his team suffered a controversial playoff loss, authorities said.

A Florida native, Williams, who plays cornerback for the Saints, was pulled over going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, New Orleans police said.

Williams, who refused a breath test, was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for alleged DWI, speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal, according to police.

Williams was also arrested for alleged DWI in 2015 but the prosecution was dropped, when video evidence in the case went missing, the Tallahassee Democrat reported at the time.

The Saints fell one win win short of the Super Bowl this year, suffering a crushing overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in New Orleans. The game included, what even at least one Rams player seems to acknowledge, a missed call by referees that observers say likely cost New Orleans victory.

The loss appears to have reverberated across New Orleans.

The City Council is demanding that the NFL evaluate its rules in order to catch potentially bad calls.

A billboard protesting a controversial call in Sunday's NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams is shown along I75 in Atlanta on Jan. 22, 2019. John Bazemore / AP

A local car dealer purchased billboard space in Atlanta, site of the upcoming Super Bowl, to decry the controversial New Orleans loss. One of the billboards declared, "NFL BLEAUX IT," an homage to Louisiana's French history.

Even Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took action, sending a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week to express his “deep disappointment” and calling for the league to expand instant replay.

“The very least that any fan of the Saints, or any other team, should be able to expect from any game is that the result will be decided by the players on the field,” Edwards wrote. “By missing the obvious, blatant and intentional penalty at the end of the game, the referees in Sunday’s game undermined that expectation and unfortunately were allowed to determine the winner."