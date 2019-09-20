Breaking News Emails
The New England Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday after just one game with the defending champions amid sexual assault allegations.
“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," the team said Friday afternoon.
At about the same time, Brown tweeted: "Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots."
The Patriots signed Brown after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders. He was then accused of sexually assaulting a trainer, she said in a lawsuit.
His lawyers have denied all allegations stemming from the lawsuit.
The Patriots dropped Brown a day after Nike confirmed it had parted ways with the mercurial wide receiver.
And earlier this week, Sports Illustrated reported that Brown allegedly sent "intimidating" text messages to a second woman, who also accused him of unwanted sexual advances.
In his lone game for New England, a 43-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, Brown caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and led the team in receiving yards.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.