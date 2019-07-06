Breaking News Emails
Philadelphia Phillies centerfielder Odúbel Herrera agreed to a suspension with the Major League Baseball Commissioner Friday, just days after his girlfriend declined to press assault charges against him.
The league announced that Herrera, 27, will receive an 85-game suspension for a violation of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred announced.
"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season," Manfred said in a statement Friday.
The suspension, which began retroactively on June 24, will also prevent Herrera from participating in any post-season games the Phillies may play. Herrera will also have to participate in confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment programs supervised by the league.
The Phillies said in statement Friday that it fully supports the league's decision.
"All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball’s collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse," the team said. "We are encouraged by Odúbel’s acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately."
Herrera was arrested for assault after police responded to a domestic abuse call on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.
Melany Martinez-Angulo, 20, "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera," police said at the time.
A judge dropped the case Wednesday after Martinez-Angulo declined to press charges, and the couple left the courthouse holding hands.
"Ms. Martinez and Mr. Herrera are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together," his attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City.